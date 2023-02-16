Maclay track and field standout signs letter of intent with Cornell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rachel Bethke has made a name for herself on the track for the Maclay Marauders, now she looks to do the same in college. Bethke signed her letter of intent to compete for Cornell Thursday, an Ivy League school in New York, where she said she'll focus mainly on the 400, but may run the 800 or 200 as well.

Bethke said Cornell was the perfect fit academically and athletically, and she said she can't wait to compete.

"I've known for a while obviously, and I've been a part of the recruiting process for over a year now, but I don't think it'll sink in until I'm there and competing with all those amazing people," said Bethke. "It was always something I'd hoped to do to be able to sign to a college and I'm so happy with the college I got to sign to and where I get to sign to continue playing."

Bethke said she plans to major in computer science.