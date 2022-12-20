Lowndes High School names Adam Carter head football coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes County Schools District announced Tuesday morning that Adam Carter will be Lowndes High School's head football coach.

According to a news release from the Lowndes County Schools District, the school district board of education voted Tuesday to hire Carter as the head football coach and director of football operations for Lowndes County Schools.

“I welcome Coach Carter, his wife Molly, and son Steele to our Viking Family," Lowndes County Schools District superintendent Shawn Haralson said in a statement provided by the school district. "Coach Carter brings a vast amount of football knowledge, experience, and a proven winning record. We look forward to many years of success on and off the field with Coach Carter leading the way for our boys and girls at Lowndes High School.”

The school district notes Carter comes to south Georgia after coaching the Grayson High School football program for the past four years. While at Grayson, he led the program to a 7A state championship during the 2020 season.

Carter also was the head coach at Creekview High School in Canton, Georgia before his time at Grayson High School.

“I consider it an honor to join the excellent program at Lowndes High School. I intend to work hard and continue the winning traditions which have long defined Lowndes Football. I am committed to building a program founded on strong relationships and trust. I will implement a plan that has proven to work over the years and create a program that prides itself on hard work, dedication, and commitment,” Carter said in a statement provided by the Lowndes County Schools District.

Carter will become the program's 11th head coach in program history. Carter replaces Zach Grage, who led the Vikings for one season in 2022.