Grage out as Lowndes High School head football coach after one season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School football program is searching for a new head coach.

According to a news release Tuesday morning from the Lowndes County Schools District, the school district relieved Zach Grage as head coach and director of football operations at Lowndes High School, effectively immediately.

The school district said the decision to relieve Grage was made after a complete and thorough review of the football program and after discussing with system administrators at all levels.

“This was an extremely hard decision and not one entered into lightly or without a lot of thought,” Lowndes County Schools District superintendent Shawn Haralson said in a statement. “When I accepted this job I promised the community all my decisions would be made on what is best for the boys and girls of this school system. This is a decision that had to be made in the best interest of our school, team, and students.”

“While we will always strive to be the best and win all games at Lowndes, this is about more than wins and losses. Without going into detail, many aspects must be considered as decisions are made that impact every facet of the school system. We wish Coach Grage the best in his future endeavors.”

Defensive Coordinator Ashley Anders was named the interim head coach and will assume the day-to-day operations of the program until a new head coach is named.

The school district said the search for its next head football coach is underway.

Grage was approved by the district and introduced as the head football coach at Lowndes High School April 12.

Lowndes finished Grage's only season leading the Vikings with a 5-6 overall record with a 1-3 record in region games.

The Vikings lost to undefeated Carrollton 38-14 in the first round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Saturday to end their season.