Lowndes High School defeats Parkview to win 2023 GHSA AAAAAAA baseball state championship

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School baseball team defeated Parkview High School 5-2 in Game 2 of the 2023 Georgia High School Association Classification AAAAAAA baseball state championship series Wednesday afternoon inside Truist Park to claim the state championship.

Lowndes won the best-of-three game series two games to zero.

State Baseball Championship | ⚾️🏆

Congratulations to the Vikings of @LowndesVikings

2023 Class 7A Boys Baseball State Champions

Watch Series Win on @NFHSNetwork @MizunoBsballNA @wilsonballglove pic.twitter.com/gWhlCiAvdB — GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) May 17, 2023

With the win, Lowndes claimed its first baseball state championship since the 2000 season and its third baseball championship in program history.

Both games of the series were impacted by weather delays.

Lowndes baseball tops Parkview, now one win away from a state championship

Lowndes won game one of the series 3-2 Tuesday night at Truist Park, which is the home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

In game two Wednesday, Lowndes (29-13) held a 5-1 lead against Parkview (32-8).

This is a developing story.