Lowndes High School defeats Parkview to win 2023 GHSA AAAAAAA baseball state championship

Vikings swept Panthers in best-of-3 game series at Truist Park
The Lowndes High School baseball team defeated Parkview High School 5-2 in Game 2 of the 2023 Georgia High School Association Class AAAAAAA baseball state championship series inside Truist Park in Atlanta to claim the state championship. Lowndes won the best-of-three game series two games to zero.
Posted at 6:12 PM, May 17, 2023
ATLANTA (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School baseball team defeated Parkview High School 5-2 in Game 2 of the 2023 Georgia High School Association Classification AAAAAAA baseball state championship series Wednesday afternoon inside Truist Park to claim the state championship.

Lowndes won the best-of-three game series two games to zero.

With the win, Lowndes claimed its first baseball state championship since the 2000 season and its third baseball championship in program history.

Both games of the series were impacted by weather delays.

Lowndes won game one of the series 3-2 Tuesday night at Truist Park, which is the home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

In game two Wednesday, Lowndes (29-13) held a 5-1 lead against Parkview (32-8).

