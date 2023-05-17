Watch Now
Lowndes baseball tops Parkview, now one win away from a state championship

Posted at 11:19 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 11:19:03-04

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — It's been over two decades since the Lowndes baseball team won a state title. The Vikings looked to end that dry spell this week, as they're playing for a state title in Atlanta. Game one of that best of three series for the 7A crown Tuesday night against Parkview.

Lowndes would take the lead in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs, but Parkview tied it up in the top of the sixth. The Vikings, didn't want to go to extra innings, and they didn't have to. A wild pitch sealed up the walk-off 3-2 win, and Lowndes is now one win away from the program's third state title, and their first since 2000.

Game two is Wednesday at 1 p.m. The if necessary game three would follow.

