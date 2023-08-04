Longtime Leon volleyball coach removed as head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just over a week after she was placed on administrative lead, Leon County Schools has confirmed to ABC 27 that longtime Leon head volleyball coach Angie Strickland has been removed as head coach of the Lions.

Strickland was placed on administrative leave after a formal complaint was filed with the school district.

Strickland was entering her 14th year as head coach of the program. She lead the Lions to two state titles, one in 2011 and one in 2019.

LCS told ABC 27 that Strickland can continue to be a PE teacher. According to school board policy, Strickland has three days to provide any additional information to the school regarding the case.

ABC 27 spoke with Leon athletic director Riley Bell, who confirmed Alison Pridgeon will be interim head coach, plan to advertise Varsity. Pridgeon is entering her 14th season with the program. She is a 2007 Leon High grad. Chris Etter will coach the JV team.

