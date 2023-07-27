Leon volleyball coach placed on administrative leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Longtime Leon head volleyball coach Angie Strickland was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a formal complaint had been filed with the school district.

In a letter to players and parents, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Riley Bell, as well as Principal Michael Bryan, said they were informed of the complaint on Wednesday. As a result, and in line with district policy, Strickland has been placed on administrative leave while a routine investigation is conducted.

Bell told ABC 27 that he was not informed of a timeline as to when the investigation would be completed.

Assistant coach Chris Etter will run tryouts and practices until the situation is resolved. Strickland is entering her 14th year as head volleyball coach at Leon. She's lead the Lions to two state titles, one in 2011 and one in 2019.