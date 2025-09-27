Lincoln dominates Leon in Tallahassee rivalry matchup 70-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a night where school pride met community purpose, as Lincoln hosted Leon in a rivalry game that meant more than just football. It was a night to honor students and show support for children fighting cancer.



Lincoln defeated Leon 70-0.

Lincoln players wore gold uniforms to support children fighting cancer.

Watch the video below to see what led to the blowout victory and hear from the Trojans' coach.

More Than the Game: Lincoln Football’s Heart and Grit

Broadcast Transcript:

At Gene Cox Stadium on Friday night, a classic Tallahassee rivalry took center stage — Lincoln vs. Leon.

And while football was the main event, Lincoln High School made sure the night was about more than just the game.

The Trojans celebrated homecoming and highlighted the fight against childhood cancer.

Lincoln High School partnered with Leon County Schools' "Be Bold Go Gold" campaign to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

The Trojan players even wore all gold to show their support.

Ali Whitaker, a Board member for Be Bold Go Gold, said, "I've wanted to help our community, and I think it's so cool to see all of our community united and going gold together. We were even able to have Leon do some stuff with us, which I think is so cool even though we're rivals."

As the community raised awareness, they also celebrated homecoming weekend, honoring the homecoming court and announcing a king and queen.

"It's great to have a packed crowd. It's great to be out here on Friday night. It's just an exciting time, and then you add it's homecoming. The kids were all excited, half of them weren't at school. And it's Lincoln-Leon, so good game or bad game it doesn't matter. It's Lincoln-Leon. It's been a rivalry since I came to Lincoln 28 years ago," said Lincoln Athletic Director Joe Vallese.

That long-standing rivalry was on full display tonight, with both teams coming out fired up.

But it was all Lincoln from the start. The Trojans scored on just their second play from scrimmage and never looked back.

They took a commanding 57-0 lead into halftime and finished the night with a shutout win over the Lions.

After the win, Lincoln Head Football Coach Matt Jackson said, "The last couple weeks have been tough. We have a tough schedule to start the season I just wanted the guys to come out and execute. We left some plays out there, but I don't think it was because of effort. That was the big thing. If we get a chance, it doesn't matter if your up by 20, down by 20, you have to have the same mentality, and I think the guys did that for the most part."

It was a night full of purpose, pride, and community.

As for the game on the field, Lincoln dominated the rivalry matchup, winning 70-0.

It's Friday night football here in the Big Bend as the Lincoln Trojans host the Leon Lions. The two schools are separated by just five miles.

Earlier this week, I had the chance to speak with first-year head coach Matt Jackson, who's not just focused on wins and losses, but on teaching his players lessons that extend far beyond the field

Lincoln Football is a storied program in Tallahassee known for its history, its athletes, and its expectations.

But that kind of legacy doesn't build itself.

Now, that responsibility belongs to first-year head coach Matt Jackson, a former University of Florida Gator.

For Jackson, football is about far more than just the game.

Jackson said, "At the end of the day, we talk about life more than the football field. Because you know football is going to end one day. But as a man, as a husband, as a father, things are gonna come up that you have to make a decision. Do you let it get to you, or do you overcome it? And so we use football as an example. These are life lessons."

With those life lessons comes determination.

When asked about Coach Jackson, Lincoln wideout Maliek Denmark said, "If what we wanted our determination and grit as a person, that's it."

Maliek first came to Tallahassee in the fifth grade, but he came from very little.

After moving back and forth between Miami and Tallahassee, he played QB to start his high school career.

When he returned to Lincoln, he wasn't just sitting out. He couldn't be part of the team.

Now, he's embracing his new position as a wide receiver, and he's receiving offers along with it.

"Basically, the obstacle is the way basically. Anything we struggle with, we struggle as a team. We help each other and build each other up," said Denmark.

That mindset, helping each other through the tough moments, shows up across the field between players and coaches, especially for one player who found purpose after nearly falling off the radar.

Malachi Acosta, a Lincoln cornerback, told me, "Coach Jackson might not know this, but he gave me a second chance. When I was in 11th grade on varsity, I wasn't seeing the field, and he told me that I was going to be a DB. I trusted him, and now I got 24 tackles on the season. I'm just waiting for them to throw that pick my way, and I'm gonna take it home."

As much as his players feel he is helping them, Coach Jackson told me how much they are helping him, especially after the passing of his older sister Tawanna 2 weeks before the season. He finalized funeral arrangements the day of the first game.

"It wasn't as tough as I thought it was going to be because of the guys. I got in that locker room, and the coaches I have on this staff the night of the game it was all hugs and embraces. The following week it was 'Coach, we got your back' and how could you not want that? They help me get through a lot of tough days," said Coach Jackson.

With everything they've been through, the Trojans are ready to make tonight count.

