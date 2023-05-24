Liberty County defeats Branford in FHSAA Class 1A sotball state championship game

CLERMONT, Fla. (WTXL) — The Liberty County High School softball team defeated Branford High School 7-4 Wednesday morning in the 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A softball state championship game at Legends Way Ball Fields.

The state title game game was suspended Tuesday evening because of inclement weather in the area, but concluded Wednesday.

Branford (25-5) held a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning Tuesday evening, but when the game resumed Wednesday, Liberty County tied the game 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning.

With the win, Liberty County (20-8) won its second championship in team history.

The Bulldogs' last softball championship was during the 2013 season.

Branford made its first appearance in the state championship game.

