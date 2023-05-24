Liberty County, Branford to finish Class 1A state title game Wednesday

CLERMONT, Fla. (WTXL) — Liberty County and Branford are the final two teams standing in Class 1A when it comes to high school softball.

The Bulldogs of Liberty County won a state title back in 2013, the Bucs... have never even played for a state championship. Someone looked to win a state title Tuesday though, as the two played for the Class 1A state championship this afternoon in Clermont.

The Dogs struck first in the top of the first inning, thanks to an RBI sigle from Gabrie Flowers. The Bucs tied it in the second, and took the 4-2 lead in the 4th. Liberty County answered back in the fifth, driving in two to tie things up.

That's where this game stands, as rain forced it to be finished Wednesday. First pitch is at 10am.