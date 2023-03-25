Leon's Patrick Koon runs fasts 3200M in the country this year at FSU Relays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Night two of the FSU Relays closed with part one of the high school meet, and the 3200M for the boys.

All eyes were on Leon Junior Patrick Koon, who was dominant, breaking the meet record in a time of 8:52.60, which is also the fastest 3200M high school time this year. A big night for Koon, who notched another win in his hometown.

"You know it's just great to do it in front of the people that you've grown up around," he said. "The running community here is amazing, everyone is so supportive and to be able to do it here is special. I mean I am proud of my performance, you know a PR is a PR, it's always great running here but hopefully I've got some big goals later on in the season."

The FSU Relays wraps up Saturday. For a full schedule, click here.

