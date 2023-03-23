FSU Relays kick off Thursday, continue through Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over the next three days, some of the country's best collegiate and high school track and field athletes will be in Tallahassee competing in FSU Relays, the Seminole track and field team's annual meet.

For Florida State, it's the kick-off to the outdoor season. They'll be challenged by the likes of Florida, Florida A&M, and Auburn, good team competition featuring around 500 athletes. On the high school side, head coach Bob Braman said he's expecting well over 1,000 kids to compete. Two big meets that'll provide a lot of excitement over the next few days.

"It's really exciting from that stand-point where we gt out of the indoor track mode and get in the outdoor track mode," said Braman. "We are really excited to be at home, lot of good schools coming, massive high school meet, one of the best high school meets in the state, so pretty cool for the next three days."

The collegiate meet kicked off Thursday and continues through Friday, while the high school meet kicks off Friday night and wraps up on Saturday. For more information of FSU Relays, click here.