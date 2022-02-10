Leon specialist signs with Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jack Brooks has consistently been one of the Big Bend's best kickers, now he'll be one of Florida A&M's.

The Leon stand-out signed with the Rattlers Wednesday afternoon, something he said was an easy decision.

To stay in his hometown, and play for Willie Simmons and the Rattlers was the perfect fit, and he can't wait to get on campus.

"From the time, meeting coach Simmons at the quarterback club dinners, and meeting the special teams coach, Coach Troy, all those guys, it was a special day," he said. "I knew as soon as I stepped on campus, I knew I was home. FAMU has a great coaching staff, and they're ready for that next jump. I can feel it."

Jack punts as well, and says he's willing to do both at FAMU. He makes seven Big Bend athletes who are headed to play for the Rattlers this fall.