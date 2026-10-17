TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After 27 years, Leon High School has finally defeated crosstown rival Lincoln — a 37-31 double-overtime win that keeps the Lions undefeated at 7-0.

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Leon snaps 27-year losing streak to rival Lincoln with double-overtime thriller

For 27 years, Leon has been chasing a win over its crosstown rival Lincoln. On Friday night, the undefeated Lions finally changed history — and it took two overtimes to get it done.

The game unfolded on homecoming night at Lincoln, as the Trojans crowned their king and queen before taking on undefeated Leon.

Leon struck first when Caleb Knipple went deep to Markeith Buggs for the touchdown, putting the Lions up 7-0. But Lincoln answered, as Thomas Hutchinson found Andres Greene, who made a contested grab in the end zone to tie the game 7-7 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Lincoln forced a fumble, and Greene capitalized with a direct-snap touchdown to make it 14-7 Trojans. After a Leon field goal, Devin Colson picked off Hutchinson and took it to the house, putting the Lions ahead 17-14. As time expired, Lincoln's Barron Burris drilled a 48-yard field goal to send the teams into halftime tied 17-17.

Into the second half, Jayden Wells powered into the end zone to put Lincoln back on top. But Knipple went back to Buggs for their second touchdown connection of the night, tying the game 24-24. Leon had a chance to win it in regulation, but the field goal fell just short, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Hutchinson found Wells for his second touchdown of the night, giving the Trojans a 31-24 lead. The Lions answered with the tush push to tie it 31-31 and force double overtime.

In double overtime, the Lions went back to their favorite connection, as Knipple hit Buggs for touchdown number three. Lincoln needed an answer, but Leon's defense forced a fumble and the Lions recovered — securing the win.

For the first time in 27 years, Leon has beaten Lincoln. The streak is over.

"We've been carrying this burden for 27 years, and you know what, we're free at last; we're gonna shout it from the mountain. Thank God Almighty, we're free at last," Leon head coach Ricky Bell said.

"That felt great, man. I knew this team could do it. I knew we could do. We worked so hard for this, and it's just awesome. The vibes are great; our crowd is still here. You just got to love Leon Football, man." Knipple said.

From a 70-0 loss last year to a double-overtime victory, Leon doesn't just end a 27-year drought — the Lions also keep their perfect season alive, improving to 7-0.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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