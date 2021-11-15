Leon High School football coach Garrett Jahn resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon Principal Michael Bryan and Athletic Director Mark Feely announced the resignation of Garrett Jahn Monday as Leon High School’s head football coach.

Coach Jahn told his team this morning that he was stepping down. Coach Jahn will remain on staff while the administration opens a search for his replacement, according to Leon High School officials.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the historic Leon Football program; it is truly like no other. I appreciate the support from the administration, boosters, staff and players I have received over the years. Leon football represents pride, tradition and excellence," Coach Jahn wrote in his resignation email. "Regardless of the wins and losses, I believe those core values have been instilled in our young men during my time at Leon. As a former player and now former coach, Leon football has always been a big part of my life and I wish the program success in the future.”

Jahn just wrapped up his fifth season at his Alma mater. The Lions went 1-8 this season and Coach Jahn's overall record as full-time head coach with Leon was 8-37.