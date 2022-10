TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lanier County High School softball team and the Aucilla Christian Academy girls volleyball team competed in high school state playoff contests Thursday.

GHSA STATE FASTPITCH SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

CLASS A DIVISION 2

Georgia Military 2

Lanier County 5

FHSAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Hilliard 0

Aucilla Christian 3

*Aucilla Christian advances to Tuesday November 1st's regional finals, which they will host