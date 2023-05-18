Lafayette falls to Chipley in 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association 1A baseball championship game

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lafayette High School baseball team lost to Chipley 10-1 in the 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A state championship game Thursday at Hammon Stadium.
Lafayette (22-5) made its first appearance in an FHSAA state championship game since winning the 1A state championship during the 2016 season.
⚾ Congratulations to the 1A #FHSAA Baseball State Finalists! ⚾— FHSAA (@FHSAA) May 18, 2023
Champion - @ChipleyTigerBsb
Runner-up - @LHSHornets pic.twitter.com/Vsc11nsqN4
En route to the state championship game, Lafayette defeated 2022 FHSAA 1A state champion Holmes County 9-6 Wednesday.
With the result, Chipley (22-7) won its first baseball state championship in program history.
Hammond Stadium is the spring training home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team.