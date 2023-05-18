Lafayette falls to Chipley in 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association 1A baseball championship game

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lafayette High School baseball team lost to Chipley 10-1 in the 2023 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A state championship game Thursday at Hammon Stadium.

Lafayette (22-5) made its first appearance in an FHSAA state championship game since winning the 1A state championship during the 2016 season.

En route to the state championship game, Lafayette defeated 2022 FHSAA 1A state champion Holmes County 9-6 Wednesday.

Lafayette tops Holmes County in Class 1A state semifinals

With the result, Chipley (22-7) won its first baseball state championship in program history.

Hammond Stadium is the spring training home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team.