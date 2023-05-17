Lafayette tops Holmes County in Class 1A state semifinals

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WTXL) — Thanks to four run first and third innings, the Lafayette baseball team sealed up a 9-6 win over Holmes County Wednesday, a win that sealed up their spot in Thursday's Class 1A state championship game.

Austin Herron and Matthew Jenkins led the way for the Hornets with two RBI apiece. Jenkins was also Wednesday's winning pitcher, striking out eight in 4.2 innings of work.

The Hornets face Chipley in Thursday's state title game, where they look to win their first state championship since 2016, and the program's second overall.

First pitch is set for 4:00.