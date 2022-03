JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Jefferson County High School has hired former player Lenorris Footman as their next head football coach, sources confirmed to ABC 27's Alison Posey.

After leading the Tigers to the Class 1A state title in 2011, Footman played at Alcorn State.

Footman replaces Ira Reynolds, who resigned at the end of the 2021 season.