Jefferson County High School football coach to resign at season's end

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Jefferson County High School football coach Ira Reynolds announced Wednesday that he would be resigning at the end of the 2021 season.

Reynolds has been coaching in the high school football ranks for the past 33 years, and was hired to coach the Tigers in 2020, replacing former Florida State football player Leroy Smith. Reynolds is 2-16 as the Tigers head coach, as it stands.

Reynolds is also the athletic director at Jefferson County, and told ABC 27 Wednesday that he will remain in that position.

Currently, the Tigers are 2-7 for the 2021 season and they host Maclay Friday night for the final game of their season. They are not expected to make the playoffs.