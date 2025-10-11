TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a day full of school pride, tradition, and big expectations at FAMU DRS all leading up to a Homecoming showdown under the Friday night lights.



FAMU DRS celebrated Homecoming with a morning parade and all-day events.

North Florida Christian jumped out to an early lead and won the game 49–12.

Watch the video below to watch school leaders reflect on the spirit and tradition behind the FAMU DRS homecoming.

Homecoming pride shines at FAMU DRS despite Friday night loss

Broadcast Transcript:

It's been a full day of Homecoming celebrations at FAMU DRS, from pep rallies to parades, all leading up to tonight's big game under the lights.

After a big win last week and school pride in full force, the Baby Rattlers hoped to cap it all off with a homecoming victory on the field.

It was an early start for the FAMU DRS community with a Homecoming parade rolling out at 10 a.m., featuring students, alumni, and school pride.

The celebrations continued all day, building up to kickoff under the Friday night lights at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Fans came out to support the Baby Rattlers and the school honored the Homecoming court on the field.

FAMU DRS Secondary Principal Dr. Pink Hightower tells me nights like this are special for the students and the community.

"It's fantastic and it shows such great growth for the school...It's such a great tradition here at FAMU DRS, and it's a real pleasure for me, being a FAMU grad coming back to be able to be the secondary principal at FAMU DRS," Hightower said.

As for the game, North Florida Christian came out hot, jumping to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter. They kept the Baby Rattlers in check for most of the night, despite a few bright moments from DRS.

In the end, there was no stopping the Eagles offense which powered the team to a 49-12 win.

While North Florida Christian may have spoiled the game on Friday night, but the FAMU DRS community still kept the Homecoming spirit alive.

Earlier:

It's Friday Night Football here in Tallahassee, live from Bragg Memorial Stadium. 750 days is how long it took FAMU DRS to celebrate in between wins on the football field. With the losing streak over, this team has a chance to make even more history on Homecoming night.

For over two seasons, the Baby Rattlers were chasing a win, grinding through losses, close calls, and growing pains. But last week, that long-awaited victory finally came against Joshua Christian Academy from Jacksonville, ending a drought that lasted over two years.

"We were looking at the scoreboard and you know we ain't seen us up on the scoreboard in a while. We were just happy to see we were finally leading on the scoreboard. You know, this hasn't been done in a long time, especially it being my senior year. I feel like I'm leaving behind some progression on to the program" said Alex Howard, a senior lineman.

The win wasn't just a relief, it was a turning point. Now, with momentum building, the Baby Rattlers head into their biggest game yet, homecoming night, with a chance at their first district win since 2020.

Zamar Neilly-Johnson, a sophomore DB and RB said, "That would mean a lot, honestly, it would be really big for our program, to be able to beat a team during Homecoming. Last year we suffered a loss, but this year I believe we're gonna get the win. It's gonna be hype."

Coach Patrick Wise, in his second year leading FAMU DRS, knows how big a district win would be for the program.

"It'll mean everything because with that comes the playoffs. So you know once the playoffs get here, it's a different season, so it means everything to the program. That would be the first step of getting us back in to the direction to win a championship," said Coach Wise.

With the crowd behind these Baby Rattlers on Homecoming night, Coach Wise and FAMU DRS will look to build on the momentum tonight against North Florida Christian.

