Posted at 11:34 PM, Feb 04, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High School Girls Basketball district title games. 6A-2

Fort Walton beach 47, Leon 39 5A-1

Pine Forest 66, Rickards 46 3A-1

Florida High 73, Walton 24 2A-1

Munroe 38, Rocky Bayou 20 2A-2

FAMU DRS 64, Aucilla Christian 32 1A-5

Madison County 41, Lafayette 41

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.