Hamilton County's hot start ends with rivalry loss to Lafayette

HAMILTON, Fla. (WTXL) — For the Trojans, Friday night was about more than just the scoreboard.



Final score Hornets 47, Trojans 22.

Lafayette goes to 3-0 on the season.

Hamilton County has a new AD and Head Coach this year. Watch the video to hear community and school leaders talk about the excitement this season.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

In Hamilton County, a battle of two undefeateds squared off renewing an old rivalry, where Layayette took home the win 47-22.

The Trojans came into their rivalry game with Lafayette looking to prove that a new mindset is taking root — even in defeat.

The Hamilton County Community showed out for their Trojans Friday night.

Fans lined on the fences, cheerleaders busting a move, and fans tailgaiting in the parking lot.

Even Sheriff Creech and the Hamilton County Sheriff Department were manning the grill.

I met up with Hamilton County Principal and voice of the Trojans, Ryan Mitchell, about what the support and team mean this year

Principal Mitchell said, "It's amazing to see, and it means a lot to us at the school too because you get support in athletic,s you get support in academics, its the best of both worlds...it means the world, this is my 15th year of doing the radio and i havent seen this much excitment in a long time."

That excitement was felt throughout the game.

At halftime, I had the chance to speak to the man who put this all together, Athletic Director Ray Murr, about the community support.

Coach Murr said "It is awesome our community has really showed up and shown out for this team for our school for this program...I love to do this for the community, to have some family entertainment to be able to come out and enjoy. This is fantastic, we're looking forward to bigger things to come."

And glimpses of those bigger things were shown by the Trojans

after a trick play for a touchdown to start the game for Hamilton County.

Layayette took control and never looked back.

Leading 40-14 at half.

and took home the victory in front of their cheering fans

The Trojans may have lost tonight,

but the bigger win could be the culture they are building for the culture

