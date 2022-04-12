Thomasville High School seeks new head football coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville High School has posted a job opening for a new head football coach, confirming that Zach Grage will be leaving the position.

"Thomasville High School is thankful to Coach Zach Grage and his family for the leadership they have provided our football program over the last six seasons. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors," Thomasville Athletic Director Jeremy Rayburn said.

Offensive Coordinator and long time staff member Jonathan DeLay has been named interim head coach until a new coach is found, according to Rayburn.

"We plan to move quickly, but will be diligent in the process to find the next Head Football Coach in our storied program’s history," Rayburn said.

The job has been posted and applicants can apply via the Thomasville City Schools website or TeachGeorgia.org.