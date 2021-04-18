Godby's Imya Allen signs letter of intent to Denmark Technical College women's basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s always a surreal moment for any high school student-athlete to sign on the dotted line to continue their athletic career into college. For Godby’s Imya Allen signing her letter of intent is a testament to years of hard work leading up to this point.

Allen inked her commitment to play basketball at Denmark Technical College in South Carolina Saturday afternoon in front of her family, friends and Godby coaching staff. Battling through personal injuries and Covid-19 uncertainties threw in plenty of road bumps along the way for Allen. But what drew her to the Panthers program was the feeling of having a home away from home. A sense of family similar to the one she felt inside the gym at Godby High School.

“It was closer and how the coaches were talking to me it felt like family. And they reminded me of the coaching staff here," says Allen.

“It makes it really gratifying when you hear these young ladies say that I want my next level coach to be like you. Because you try so hard you don’t always get it right," adds Godby head girls basketball coach Chelsea Johnson Muir. "But as a leader, as a coach, a mentor all those things you want the best for them.”

