Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.

ABC 27 spoke with Gadsden County athletic director Eric Toussaint Friday, who confirmed that Victor Winters is no longer the head coach of the Jaguars. Winters was hired in March, serving just one season as head coach of Gadsden County, where he went 2-8.

Winters had been an assistant coach in both Alabama and Florida since 2012 before taking the head coaching job at Gadsden County, which was his first job as a head coach. He had worked with former Jaguar head coach Corey Fuller as defensive coordinator since 2016 with breaks in between.

Toussaint said Gadsden County plans to interview at least five candidates after the job posting closes. He said the school hopes to have a new head football coach in place by the end of the month.

