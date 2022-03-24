Watch
Gadsden County High names Victor Winters as newest head football coach

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County High School named Victor Winters as the Jaguars' newest head football coach on Wednesday.

Winters has been an assistant coach in both Alabama and Florida since 2012. This is is first head coaching job. He also worked with former Jaguar head coach Corey Fuller as defensive coordinator since 2016 with breaks in between.

"I am excited and blessed for the opportunity to coach these young men and guide them to become productive members of society," exclaimed Winters.

If you would like to meet the new head coach, he will be formally introduced Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Gadsden County High School cafeteria.

