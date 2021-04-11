Former Gadsden County head football coach Joey Striplin dies after battle with cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Gadsden County head football coach Joey Striplin has died following a long battle with cancer. His family confirmed to ABC 27 that he was also suffering from Pneumonia as well.

Striplin was a graduate of Lincoln High School and during his time there he was also a member of the Trojans football program. He then would spend a long run coaching football in the Tallahassee area as head coach for four years at West Gadsden High School and then in 2017 as head coach for East Gadsden High School.

All that commitment and dedication to the youth in his community earned him the head coach position when both East and West Gadsden merged to form one high school.

In 2018 Striplin suffered a heart attack and underwent a second kidney transplant the following year.

All of us at ABC 27 want to send our condolences to the family and friends of Joey Striplin during this very difficult time.