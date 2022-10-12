Former football coach Jim Moore named 2022 High School Broyles Award Florida Coach of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WTXL) — A former North Florida Christian School assistant football coach was recognized by a national football organization.

On Monday, The Broyles Award announced Jim Moore, who served as an assistant football coach at North Florida Christian for 18 years, was named the 2022 High School Broyles Awards Florida Assistant Coach of the Year.

Moore’s last season coaching with the NFC football program was the 2021 high school football season.

He retired from coaching this spring.

According to North Florida Christian School, during his time with the Eagles football program, Moore served as the football team’s defensive backs coach beginning in 2004 and was the team’s assistant head coach for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

During his tenure with the North Florida Christian football program, the Eagles won Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championship in 2008, 2011 and 2018 and appeared in five state championship games.

Moore coached youth athletics in Florida’s Big Bend for 28 years.

According to the Broyles Award, in 2018, the Broyles Award added to their 27-year tradition of honoring the nation’s best collegiate assistant football coaches through the creation of the High School Broyles Award.

This award honors the top high school assistant football coach in every participating state, projecting their excellence onto the national stage.