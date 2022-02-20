After 28 years coaching football in Big Bend, Jim Moore hangs up the whistle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the last 28 years it was hard not to spot Jim Moore on the sidelines for a local football team here in the Big Bend. And for the last 18 years, that’s exactly where you’d find him. Dawning the North Florida Christian red and black.

But the longtime coach and mentor is hanging his whistle and moving on to the next chapter of his life. But not before family, friends and former players made sure to give him a proper celebratory send-off. Although his retirement hasn’t hit him quite yet, he’ll always cherish the relationships he’s built with people from all over the Big Bend and beyond.

“When I got into coaching it wasn’t about winning or losing. It was about building those relationships. And even when I got into the high schools it was about building these young men and building their lives into something more than football. And the Christian life and whatever good job they get into. But again it is amazing and it goes back to relationships," Moore told ABC 27. "Guys that I coached back in little Pee Wee leagues and now I sometimes coach their sons and see their families grow. That’s the reward I got from being a part of all this.”