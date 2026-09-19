TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High football moved to 5-0 for the first time since 2022 after a 28-26 rivalry win over Madison County Friday night in Tallahassee.

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Florida High survives Madison County thriller to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2022

Florida High held off a furious Madison County comeback to win a 28-26 rivalry thriller Friday night in Tallahassee, moving the Seminoles to 5-0 for the first time since 2022.

The Noles entered the game undefeated at 4-0, while the Cowboys came to Tallahassee looking for their first win there since 2018.

From the opening kickoff, the game lived up to its billing. Florida High forced a fumble on the return, giving the Seminoles prime field position on their first possession. Freshman quarterback Connor Tigarina took advantage, finding Bubba Brown over the middle for a touchdown. Florida High led 7-0.

Madison County answered when a backwards pass got away from the Noles. Christian Robinson scooped it up and took it 55 yards to the house. A missed extra point kept Florida High in front, 7-6, after the first quarter.

Tigarina went back to work late in the second quarter, finding Aaron Johnson in the end zone for his second touchdown pass of the night, pushing the lead to 14-6. The Florida High defense forced another fumble on Madison County's very next drive — the Noles' second forced turnover of the half — but a field goal attempt missed. Florida High led 14-6 at halftime.

The Seminoles opened the second half with a trick play. Tigarina pitched it back to Brisyn Brown, who aired it out to a wide-open Bubba Brown for his second score of the night, extending the lead to 21-6.

Madison County answered on the next drive with a direct snap to Kemonte Lee for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, making it 21-12.

Florida High pushed the lead to 28-12, but the Cowboys came charging back. Quarterback Chad Mitchell found Lee for an acrobatic grab in the end zone, cutting it to 28-18.

With Madison County driving again, Montell Holmes came up with an interception for Florida High. But the Cowboys got one more chance. Mitchell punched it in on a quarterback sneak, and a successful two-point conversion made it a two-point game — 28-26.

Madison County's onside kick came up short, and one Florida High first down later, the rivalry was over.

Florida High head coach Jarrod Hickman said:

"And again, I love playing this game and certainly respect Coach Harrison and Madison County for all that they are yeah I just again they made some plays but I thought we were our own worst enemy at times in there and left some things on the table so… I love the character of our football team. I love our toughness and I thought Connor played really good tonight. You know he stepped up in a major way so there's just a lot there to dissect. I think that his football coach speak that you just gotta be better at that you don't have to get into this situation late."

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