Florida High celebrates two signings Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This has been a tough year for high school seniors looking to play collegiately. Scholarships have been hard to come by thanks to COVID-19, which is why signing days mean a little bit more.

Florida High celebrated two seniors Wednesday. Former Scholar Athlete of the Week Argene Lynn will play baseball for Florida A&M, while softball standout Addisan Langston is headed to Eckerd.

Both said they are thankful for the moment., and excited for the opportunity to continue playing at the next level.

"It means the world. I've worked so hard for this and I'm finally glad I can breathe a little bit," said Lynn. "There's no place I'd rather be than FAMU. D1 baseball has been my dream forever so when I put on that jersey, I might shed a tear or something, but it's going to feel real good."

"When COVID hit, all the schools were holding their last players and extending their scholarships, so all the colleges really weren't looking for many players," added Langston. "It really felt nice to find a good school for me."

Congrats!