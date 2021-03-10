ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Florida High's Argene Lynn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Baseball is a game of patience. At the plate, waiting for that perfect pitch. In the field, the patience of preperation. For Florida High senior Argene Lynn, waiting for that perfect opportunity.

"It's just a weird year. Just waiting for money to free up," he said of waiting for the opportunity to play in college. "Sometimes I'm like, I worked so hard. This should be easy now, but it's worth it, I guess."

COVID-19 has made scholarships hard to come by. Current players have an extra year of eligibility, which means those wanting to join the college ranks are in the waiting game.

"It's his dream. It's been his dream," said Florida High head coach John Hollenbeck. "It's every young ball players dream, young high school players dream to play at the next level. Argene has received a couple of offers. He's going to be successful at the next level."

Success that started early on. Lynn started playing varsity full time as a ninth grader.

"I really had to prove myself, so I worked a little bit harder than most people would," he said.

It's paid off, as Lynn's is near the top of every statistical category for the Seminoles, and he's also leading in the classroom. He has a 4.3 GPA.

"I just want to play baseball," he laughed. "My mom always told me that school is the most important thing. That's what it's about at the end of the day, how hard you want to work for something."

"He leads by example all the time, whatever he does," said Hollenbeck. "Just a great all around young man."

He's provided an example to follow.

"I hope that everybody not strives to be similar to how I was, but everybody wants to be a leader, everybody wants to be respected," he said.

A leader who, when he gets it, will make the most of his opportunity. Lynn said he wants to major either in business or sports management in college.