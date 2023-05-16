FAMU DRS, Munroe celebrate signings Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For FAMU DRS' Daria Longley, Monday was a good day, as the senior signed her letter of intent to continue her flag football career over in Lake City at Florida Gateway College.

It's a program that's closing out it's very first season in Atlanta at the upcoming NJCAA Flag Football Invitational, and Longley is excited to join a successful program next season.

"Coach Hufty, he would reach out to me, continue to talk to me, and give me the attention I needed to make the decision," she said. "It means a lot because I actually just started playing flag football last year, and I wasn't really expecting to get any offers, so it's really a new feeling for me."

At Munroe in Gadsden County, Tranvonda Jackson led the Munroe girls basketball team on, and off, the court this season.

Now, the former Scholar Athlete of the Week looks to do the same at Florida State College of Jacksonville, where she signed to continue her playing career Monday.

Jackson caught the Blue Wave's attention at a try-out, and the rest is history.

"They're welcoming," she said. "How they approached me and how they made me feel when I first came down there. I'm very excited. It's something new with more experience and a lot of travels I'll be doing with FSCJ."