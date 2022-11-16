ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Munroe's Travonda Jackson

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Munroe girls basketball team made the postseason last year for the first time in nearly two decades. Travonda Jackson was a big reason why. The then junior led the Bobcats in scoring, and as she begins her final high school season, she looks to take this team even further.

There a championship history behind the Munroe girls basketball program, and it's a history that this year's Bobcat squad, is working to bring back.

"Win state, win districts, go all the way with no hesitation," said Jackson of her goal this season.

It's why Jackson transferred to Munroe. To help build a legacy.

"She is that building block," said Rod Mack of his senior. "She's part of that piece that allows people to see you can come here and you can be successful."

"In the beginning it was scary, because we didn't know what to expect," added Jackson. "We brought the fire when it got down, or when it got low. We brought everything back up and started it back where it needed to be."

A fire that Jackson ignites, and it's a role she embraces.

"It'll be a disappointment if we don't make it to where we're expected, or we know we can be."

That spark carries over to the classroom, where she has a 3.33 GPA.

"I knew I had to come in and get A/B Honor Roll in order to be where I'm at and have this success or for me to play basketball."

"She doesn't have a problem getting their respect," said coach Mack. "It's one of those things to try and be a leader, but your teammates don't follow you. Her teammates do respect her and they know she puts in the work, so they're always going to listen to her when need be and be with her when they need her to lead."

A leader on and off the floor.

"She's not only someone that the players depend on, but she's someone I also depend on," said Mack.

Someone that Munroe depends on to lead them to another spot, on the wall. Jackson said she does want to play basketball in college. She's a math girl, and she said she wants to study engineering.