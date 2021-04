District tournaments kick off for Big Bend girls flag football teams Monday

Posted at 11:42 PM, Apr 19, 2021

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — 1A District 2 Quarterfinals Florida High 6, Madison County 0 Godby 18, Wakulla 6 Rickards 30, Jefferson County 0 2A District 1 Quarterfinals

Lincoln 6, Chiles 28 Leon 6, Navarre 40



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.