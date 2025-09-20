TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday night football at North Florida Christian had all the makings of a classic — a packed house, two proud programs, and a rivalry fueled by respect, community, and competition.



Fans from both schools packed the stands, bringing a playoff-like atmosphere to Tallahassee.

The Eagles and Valiants faced off for the 11th consecutive year Friday, continuing a respected tradition.

Watch the video below to see how both schools' athletic directors felt about the game and community

Community, Rivalry, and Friday Night Lights: Valwood tops North Florida Christian in rivalry matchup

North Florida Christian Football and Faith

Broadcast Transcript:

The Friday night lights at North Florida Christian brought all the highlights, as the Eagles hosted the Valwood Valiants. These two programs have clashed for 11 straight years.

Communities showed out to cheer on their teams.

"Great crowd tonight. Our visitors from South Georgia brought a good crowd too, so it's always nice on Friday nights during football season to see a big crowd." said NFC Athletic Director Mike Posey.

It wasn't just about football. It was about family, tradition, and community.

From kindergarteners to alumni, Friday night brought the entire North Florida Christian family together under the lights.

Posey said, "We’re a K-12 grade school. We’re a big community, and a lot of our elementary students come out so they follow us during the week. The kids see them in the cafeteria and school. It’s just a big family."

On the other sideline, Valwood's Athletic Director Brett Martin says this matchup has long been a measuring stick, and one that comes with a healthy dose of respect.

"We enjoy playing at the beginning of the year. It’s always been a really good rivalry. We’ve come down here with teams that have won the state championship and got run off the field by this bunch because they are just so talented," Martin said.

North Florida Christian was looking to get back on the winning side of this rivalry after losing last season.

Both teams came out firing. The game started with a Valwood punt block that led to an early touchdown for the Valiants.

The Eagles answered back with a deep throw for a touchdown. After Valwood's QB1 went down the team rallied around him and put the finishing touches on the win for the Valiants.

A big night for both programs in this rivalry, but Valwood took the win 37-21. They get back-to-back wins for the first time in this rivalry matchup.

Earlier:

It's Friday Night football here in the Big Bend.

I had the chance to speak with North Florida Christian Head Coach Kez McCorvey earlier this week about his first year on the job.

Coach McCorvy said, "My goal here is to help guys see the bigger picture of life."

Kez McCorvey knows his role is about more than wins and losses; it's a calling.

"It's an easy opportunity for me to put together two things I love doing, speaking about Jesus Christ and also speaking about football and using football as a platform for that love," McCorvey said.

After all, McCorvey is a former NFL and FSU wide receiver and a member of the Seminoles' 1993 national championship team.

Now his mission extends beyond the field, and his influence as coach is already being felt by his players at North Florida Christian.

Levi Harvey, a member of the Eagles football team said, "To me, it's about brotherhood, and serving together as a team to help glorify God. And I hope it brings us closer together as a team and helps bring the younger generation closer together as well."

For Coach McCorvey, football is just the starting point. His goal reaches far beyond the end zones, aiming to impact not only the players he coaches, but the entire North Florida community.

Coach McCorvey also serves as the director of afterschool events for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in North Florida.

"I want to get the best out of the guys here, and the same thing in our community too," McCorvey said.

