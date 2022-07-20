Chiles High School names Corey Pye head baseball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lawton Chiles High School announced Wednesday that Corey Pye will be its next head baseball coach.

He takes over the program from Dick Steed, who retired after the 2022 season as Timberwolves coach.

Steed led Chiles baseball for 13 seasons.

According to Chiles Baseball, Pye previously coached at Tallahassee Community College as the program’s recruiting coordinator and pitching coach.

Pye had assistant coaching stops at South Georgia State College, Brewton-Parker College and has been an assistant coach with the Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plain League, a college wood bat summer league.

The Timberwolves posted a 20-8 overall record and earned a berth in the FHSAA Class 6A State Baseball tournament last spring.