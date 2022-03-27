TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — And after 13 years of coaching the Chiles High School varsity baseball team Dick Steed will coach his final season with the Timberwolves. So the Chiles community decided that his name will live on forever with the unveiling of Dick Steed field.
Chiles dedicates baseball field to Dick Steed after 13 years with Timberwolves
Steed to retire after this season
Posted at 11:41 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 23:41:22-04
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — And after 13 years of coaching the Chiles High School varsity baseball team Dick Steed will coach his final season with the Timberwolves. So the Chiles community decided that his name will live on forever with the unveiling of Dick Steed field.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.