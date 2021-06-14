TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles High School fishing team advanced to the Bass Nation High School National Championships. Logan Sparkman took home the award for the state’s biggest fish caught in the event.
Chiles High School fishing team advances to national championships
Logan Sparkman takes home biggest fish caught
Posted at 11:35 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 23:35:55-04
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Chiles High School fishing team advanced to the Bass Nation High School National Championships. Logan Sparkman took home the award for the state’s biggest fish caught in the event.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.