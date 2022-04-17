Watch
Chiles, Godby, Leon baseball pick up wins Saturday afternoon

Posted at 11:28 PM, Apr 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles 5, Nease 2

Leon 2, Fleming Island 1

Godby 22, FAMU DRS 7

