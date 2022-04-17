SportsHigh School Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email Chiles, Godby, Leon baseball pick up wins Saturday afternoon Photo: MGN Online Baseball By: Dominic Tibbetts Posted at 11:28 PM, Apr 16, 2022 and last updated 2022-04-16 23:28:41-04 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles 5, Nease 2Leon 2, Fleming Island 1Godby 22, FAMU DRS 7 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Apps ABC 27 Streaming