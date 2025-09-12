Chiles Football embracing a new culture under Coach Bill Ragans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chiles football is embracing a new identity built on family and leadership, and players say it's making the difference this season.

Chiles earned its first win ever against Wakulla this season

Head Coach Bill Ragans brings lessons from his FSU playing days

Watch the video to see how players say the culture has shifted

Broadcast Transcript:

This year's Chiles Football team has a different feel to it

After getting their first win against Wakulla in program history, and a culture built around family.

Defensive back Alex Assantes said, "Chiles football is a family, we're all together, we have one goal and that goal is to win."

The leadership on this team has made a big difference in that culture.

Bill Ragans, former FSU Defensive Back and now Head Coach of Chiles, told me how he hopes he can pass on his knowledge to his kids about this special game.

"I hope our kids will take my mentality from my playing days...ya know football is a special sport the things you learn are gonna last you a life time, not giving up when things get tough, all the things you learn playing football are so valuable, to help these kids become young men im excited about that part of it as well." said Coach Ragans

And players are taking in those valuable lessons.

Offensive lineman Mykall Lundy talked to me about the change Coach Ragans is making.

Lundy said, "We care about people, and I think that is a big part of Chiles football... Ever since he's been the head coach, he's always been on my but about being a leader and making sure everything is done right, and he's flipped the culture from just doing things the way we want to do, to doing everything right."

These Timberwolves will look to do everything right Friday Night under the lights.

In this cross-town matchup against Rickards, kickoff is set for 7pm

