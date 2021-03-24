Brookwood celebrates five signings Tuesday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brookwood Warriors celebrated five student athletes representing three different sports Tuesday. All five will compete at the next level after signing letters of intent.

Three Warriors baseball players, Josh McCaskill, Parker Mirick and Harper McClendon, will go to Covenant College, Andrew College,and Tallahassee Community College respectively.

Callan Walker will compete in clay shooting at Georgia Southern, and football stand-out, and former Scholar Athlete of the Week, Nathan Yokley will suit up at the University of Chicago.

"These are guys number six and seven. In most cases, in a lot of cases, you're going to see great students, great test scores, all that kind of stuff," said athletic director Shane Boggs. "We have a really good baseball team right now so this is the fourth senior from this class that's gone on to sign. We had a great year in football and they had a great year shooting as well. All five of them played for three great teams here."