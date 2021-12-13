Brooks County to host parade, celebration after football state title win

BROOKS COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — After winning the 2021 GHSA Class A-Public football state championship on Dec. 9, Brooks County has released parade and celebration information.

The Brooks County Trojans took down Irwin County 56-28 to win their first state football title since 1994 and their second overall.

A parade and bonfire block party has been planned for Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. in the Brooks County High School front parking lot.

The event will include photo opportunities with the coaches, players and the state championship trophy.

Additionally, there will be concessions, cornhole, flag football, shirt sales and a donation station to raise funds for the state championship rings for the players and coaches. Donations will also be raised for challenge coins for cheerleaders and band members.

Brooks County said that they will be releasing more information on how you can help ensure each player receives a ring or challenge coin later this week.

To prepare for the celebration, BCHS will have an early release on Dec. 17 at 1:45 p.m.