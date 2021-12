ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Brooks County Trojans are your 2021 GHSA A-Public football state champions!

The Trojans beat Irwin County 56-28 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta Thursday night.

OJ Arnold led the way for the Trojans with more than 300 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

This marks the first state championship in football for the Trojans since 1994 and their second state football title overall.