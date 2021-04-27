Big Bend high school football teams thankful to have spring practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday was day one of spring practice for high school football teams in the Big Bend, time no one got last year due to COVID-19.

"You never what you have until it's gone," said Godby head coach Brandon McCray.

For high school football teams in Florida, 2019 the last time they were able to suit up for spring practice.

"In playing the teams that we play, you need all the time you can to prepare and to get the kids in a situation to be at their best," McCray said of the importance of spring practice.

For Godby, it's a chance for growth.

"Want those guys to step up and replace some of the great kids we're losing."

For others, an opportunity to right the past.

"The challenge to try and build a team after losing the game to go to state by three points," said Gadsden County head coach Corey Fuller, whose team was a field goal away from playing for a state title. They haven't forgot.

"We're definitely holding on to it. At the end of the day, we're a small school playing against private powerhoues in the playoffs and stuff like that, but we like the challenge."

A challenge that starts with spring football.

"My job is to get them to play like we play," said Fuller. "Play physical, hit you, and be in great condition. We'll try to get them there, and I think we'll be fine."

"They've been amped up all day," laughed McCray of his Cougars. "Phone blowing up, they're ready to go."

Ready for the opportunity, to play.

