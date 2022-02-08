Aucilla Christian remembers the life of Dakota Hagan and the faith he spread to many

AUCILLA, Fla. (WTXL) — A few short months ago the Fellowship of Christian Athletes held a Fields of Faith at Aucilla Christian...it was there senior Dakota Hagan spoke the words of Proverbs 3: 5-6. and since then, thousands have found comfort in the message he delivered that night.

“Trust the lord with all your heart and lean not unto your own understanding. In all ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy path.”

“For thousands of people to be able to hear that even after his passing is very powerful That’s something we’re taking comfort in knowing where he’s at," said head football coach Colby Roberts. "And how he’s continuing to impact people as well.”

A three-sport athlete Dakota was a competitor. He liked to win. And as Tripp Joyner can attest to, he was always someone you could count on to make a play.

“There was a play on our homecoming night, I rolled out and saw his hands trying to tell me he was open. And there was a defender in my face. I was getting tackled as I threw it and I hit the ground," Joyner told ABC 27. "I hear everyone screaming and cheering. The cheerleaders were jumping and I looked up and saw Dakota give the ball to the ref.”

Off the field and off the court Dakota was as charismatic as they come. Always with an infectious smile that radiated to everyone he met.

“One of the things Dakota would always do is he’d always smile. He was always smiling, But he would also do a little wink deal. He’d always wink at you," adds athletic director Willy Gamalero.

His death is not an easy one to cope with. But the way he lived his life through Christ is what everyone will remember the most.

"We know where he’s at. We have a relationship with Jesus Christ. He’s our lord and savior. And we’ll see him again," Roberts said.

“People are coming together closer. A lot of smiles and remembering who he was. And remembering that he wouldn't want us to be sad," Joyner added. "And he’d want sports to carry on and play hard for God.”

The Warriors are planning to stitch "DH7" to their hats in honor of Hagan. As well as undershirts that will have the Proverbs 3: 5-6 just like Dakota quoted in his Fields of Faith testimony.