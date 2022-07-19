FSU Baseball: Hubbart, Roberts taken in MLB draft

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State sophomores Bryce Hubbart and Brett Roberts were selected over the final two days of the Major League Baseball Draft. Hubbart, a left-handed pitcher, was taken in the third round and 94th overall by the Cincinnati Reds, while Roberts, an infielder, was selected 472nd overall in the 16th round by the Miami Marlins.

The pair join Parker Messick, who was selected on day one of the draft Sunday, 54th overall by the Cleveland Guardians.

Hubbart, from Windermere, Florida, appeared in 38 games over the past three seasons, compiling a 14-9 record and 3.71 earned run average. He was a 2022 second-team All-ACC selection after leading Florida State with eight wins and a 3.32 ERA.

Hubbart was twice named the ACC Pitcher of the Week, for his 13-strikeout game opening weekend against James Madison and his 11-strikeout performance on the road at Boston College. He was the NCBWA February Pitcher of the Month after not allowing a run in his first two starts.

Roberts, from Atlanta, spent one season at FSU after transferring from Tennessee Tech. In his lone season in Tallahassee, Roberts hit .300 with a .372 on-base percentage and .461 slugging percentage. He started 58 of FSU’s 59 games and scored 39 runs with 65 hits, 18 doubles and five home runs. His games started, runs, hits and doubles were all second on the team.

