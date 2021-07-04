Former Thomasville hoops standout hosting Streetball Tournament

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Reggie Perry helped lead Thomasville to their first state title in boys hoops. He just wrapped up his rookie season in the NBA, now he's coming home to give back.

Perry is hosting a Streetball Tournament in Thomasville, and he said he's excited to bring something different besides the typical summer camp. He said half of the 32 spots for the four on four tournament have already been filled, with teams coming from across south Georgia.

With the tournament a week away, he said he's excited to come back and give back to a community that's shown him so much support.

"Just guys that are going to compete. Guys that are going to play hard the whole time and have fun at the same time," he said of what he hopes to see. "Just using my platform that I've got through playing in the NBA and give back to the community and just getting to have fun in the off season. Getting south Georgia on the map a little bit more for basketball would be great."

The tournament is July 10th in Thomasville. To register, click here.