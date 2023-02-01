Football athletes sign with college programs during 2023 National Signing Period

(WTXL) — The first day of the 2023 National Signing Period for prospective high school and junior college football players is Wednesday.

Prospective football players may sign national letters of intent with NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and Division II programs starting Wednesday.

Athletes that compete in other sports are expected to sign.

The regular football signing period for Division I is through Saturday, April 1, 2023, while Division II is through Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

WTXL ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Kyle Logan will provide coverage across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia.

The following are expected signings:

BROOKWOOD

Tyler Cleveland – University of the Cumberlands, Destin Moore – Virginia Military Institute, Ava Cauley – (clay target shooting) Auburn

THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL

Quincy Clark, Tyler Floyd, TJ Sanders – University of Pikeville, Dezmond Jones – Clark Atlanta, Javion Revels – Valdosta State, Riley Frasu - Valdosta State (preferred walk-on)

THOMASVILLE

Evan Wynn – Clark Atlanta, Monleth Perkins – Greensboro College, DJ Thurman – Gordon State

NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN

Traylon Ray – West Virginia

LOWNDES

Ronnie Davis – Thomas University, Elijah Colvin – Valdosta State, Andru Ray – Reinhardt, Drew Marshall – Lane College

RICKARDS

Rico Watkins – East Carolina, Arnnell Person – Miles College, Daviyon Thomas – Ottawa University, Rashard Mack – Wilmington College, Kelvontae Gilley, David Laws - North Carolina Wesleyan, Jakari Winters – Central Georgia Technical College

MACLAY

Michael Grant – Florida State (preferred walk-on)

WAKULLA

Todd Williams – University of Delaware, Andrew Huntsberger – Waynesburg University, DeAndre Strong – St. Thomas University

ST. JOHN PAUL II

Avery Howard – North Alabama, Markel James – Middle Tennessee, Ricky Ransom – Valdosta State, Patti Patterson (golf) – Murray State

GADSDEN COUNTY

Cedric Boyd – Florida A&M, Tay’Marius Clemons – Highland Community College, Saivion Kenon – Coffeyville Community College

FLORIDA HIGH

Donovan Barnes – West Florida, Chris Cotton – North Alabama, Eli Williams – Clark Atlanta, Rhyder Poppell – Citadel, Tay Young – Warner, Vigus “VJ” Broxton – St. Thomas University

CHILES

Trent Lovett – Coffeyville Community College, Tre Jones – Coffeyville Community College, Rayqwon Smith – Tennessee State University, Matthew McQueen – West Florida, Bryce Jevyak (baseball) – West Alabama, Taylor Bell (golf) – Florida A&M

LANIER COUNTY

Jamir Glenn – Point University, Daniel Cruz – Arkansas Baptist

BROOKS COUNTY

Kamari Blankumsee, Jamal Sanders – Fort Valley State University, Savion Cason, Jeremiah Henderson, Jaden Corena – Thomas University

CAIRO

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Juvon Pettway – Clark Atlanta

VALDOSTA

Jalen Whitehead – Clark Atlanta, Jarius Curry – Berry College, De’Andre Boykinds – Fort Valley State, Nehemiah Dennis – Thomas University, Grayson Leavy – Valdosta State, Ahmad Denson – Coffeyville Community College, TJ Morrison – Reinhardt University

MUNROE

CLINCH COUNTY

Danny Fountain – Peru University, Levi Reliford – Thomas University