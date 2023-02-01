Football athletes sign with college programs during 2023 National Signing Period

(WTXL) — The first day of the 2023 National Signing Period for prospective high school and junior college football players is Wednesday.
Prospective football players may sign national letters of intent with NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and Division II programs starting Wednesday.
Athletes that compete in other sports are expected to sign.
The regular football signing period for Division I is through Saturday, April 1, 2023, while Division II is through Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
WTXL ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Kyle Logan will provide coverage across Florida’s Big Bend and south Georgia.
Happy #NSD2023! 🎉— Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) February 1, 2023
For all signing today, congrats! It’s your day. Enjoy every minute. It took a lot to get here.
For fans, let these young people have their moment. It’s their day and their life, not yours. Don’t be the tool that angry tweets today. ✌️
The following are expected signings:
BROOKWOOD
Tyler Cleveland – University of the Cumberlands, Destin Moore – Virginia Military Institute, Ava Cauley – (clay target shooting) Auburn
THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL
Quincy Clark, Tyler Floyd, TJ Sanders – University of Pikeville, Dezmond Jones – Clark Atlanta, Javion Revels – Valdosta State, Riley Frasu - Valdosta State (preferred walk-on)
THOMASVILLE
Evan Wynn – Clark Atlanta, Monleth Perkins – Greensboro College, DJ Thurman – Gordon State
NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN
Traylon Ray – West Virginia
LOWNDES
Ronnie Davis – Thomas University, Elijah Colvin – Valdosta State, Andru Ray – Reinhardt, Drew Marshall – Lane College
RICKARDS
Rico Watkins – East Carolina, Arnnell Person – Miles College, Daviyon Thomas – Ottawa University, Rashard Mack – Wilmington College, Kelvontae Gilley, David Laws - North Carolina Wesleyan, Jakari Winters – Central Georgia Technical College
MACLAY
Michael Grant – Florida State (preferred walk-on)
WAKULLA
Todd Williams – University of Delaware, Andrew Huntsberger – Waynesburg University, DeAndre Strong – St. Thomas University
ST. JOHN PAUL II
Avery Howard – North Alabama, Markel James – Middle Tennessee, Ricky Ransom – Valdosta State, Patti Patterson (golf) – Murray State
GADSDEN COUNTY
Cedric Boyd – Florida A&M, Tay’Marius Clemons – Highland Community College, Saivion Kenon – Coffeyville Community College
FLORIDA HIGH
Donovan Barnes – West Florida, Chris Cotton – North Alabama, Eli Williams – Clark Atlanta, Rhyder Poppell – Citadel, Tay Young – Warner, Vigus “VJ” Broxton – St. Thomas University
CHILES
Trent Lovett – Coffeyville Community College, Tre Jones – Coffeyville Community College, Rayqwon Smith – Tennessee State University, Matthew McQueen – West Florida, Bryce Jevyak (baseball) – West Alabama, Taylor Bell (golf) – Florida A&M
LANIER COUNTY
Jamir Glenn – Point University, Daniel Cruz – Arkansas Baptist
BROOKS COUNTY
Kamari Blankumsee, Jamal Sanders – Fort Valley State University, Savion Cason, Jeremiah Henderson, Jaden Corena – Thomas University
CAIRO
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Juvon Pettway – Clark Atlanta
VALDOSTA
Jalen Whitehead – Clark Atlanta, Jarius Curry – Berry College, De’Andre Boykinds – Fort Valley State, Nehemiah Dennis – Thomas University, Grayson Leavy – Valdosta State, Ahmad Denson – Coffeyville Community College, TJ Morrison – Reinhardt University
MUNROE
CLINCH COUNTY
Danny Fountain – Peru University, Levi Reliford – Thomas University